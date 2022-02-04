Ofili Runs African Indoor Record of 22.71 In The 200 Meters

Albuquerque, N.M. – LSU sprinter Favour Ofili ran an African indoor record of 22.71 seconds on Friday night at the Albuquerque Convention Center as part of the first day of action at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

Day One Results

Ofili headlined a group of five LSU sprinters that took five of the top six spots in the 200 meter dash. Ofili’s time of 22.71 was a personal best by four-hundredths of a second with her previous indoor best of 22.75 coming at the 2021 SEC Indoor Championships. Leah Phillips followed in third with a personal best of 23.58, Tionna Beard-Brown finished fourth with a career best readout of 23.61, Amber Anning took fifth in 23.64 seconds, and Garriel White placed sixth with a personal best of 23.99. The time of 22.71 by Ofili is the No. 3 time in the LSU record book.

The men’s top finisher in the 200 meter dash was Kenroy Higgins II with a personal best time of 20.93 seconds to take third. Dorian Camel (21.12) and Da’Marcus Fleming (21.21/PR) wound up with fifth and sixth place finishes. Ashton Hicks recorded a personal best of 21.23 seconds in the open portion of the 200 meter dash which earned him a first place finish in that division.