February 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes six student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the February 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Nicholas Arcement: Sophomore, Men’s Golf, Thibodaux, La, (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director Affairs: “Nic has shown so much improvement in his academics since his freshman year. He has done a great job utilizing his resources in order to be the best student-athlete he can possibly be. This Fall 2021 he earned a place on the Dean’s List and has overall set a great foundation for himself to continue in his success.”

Rebecca D’Antonio: Senior, Gymnastics, New Orleans, La, (Computer Science)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director Affairs: “Rebecca continues to impress me with her hard work in the classroom. Not only does she have a difficult major in the College of Engineering, but she is also completing minors in Biology and Chemistry. Even with her demanding schedule, she was able to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll this Fall 2021 semester and Dean’s List in Spring 2021. Rebecca truly demonstrates what it means to be a student-athlete.”

Connor Gaunt: Junior, Men’s Golf, Cabot, Ark. (General Business)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director Affairs: “Since transferring to LSU last year, Connor has improved his GPA each term. He has done a great job not only navigating the changing course formats, but has also been able to work hard while traveling. I am so proud of the continued improvement Connor has shown.”

Elizabeth Masters: Junior, Beach Volleyball, Columbus, Ohio (Communication Studies)

Nominator – Fernanda Guimaraes, Graduate Assistant Affairs: “Elizabeth consistently worked hard throughout the semester. This was her best semester academically at LSU, and I am glad that I could play a part in her academic success.”

Elsa Svensson: Freshman, Women’s Golf, Mariestad, Sweden (General Business)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director: “Elsa is a freshman international student-athlete who just completed her first term at LSU. I was so impressed with her hard work and dedication, especially while balancing traveling. Because of her great work ethic, she earned a 4.0 GPA this Fall. I’m so excited for Elsa, and I cannot wait to see all the great things she does at LSU.”

Grant Taylor: Freshman, Baseball, Florence, Ala. (Finance)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director: “From the beginning of the Summer when Grant came for the Summer Academic Success Program, he has gone above and beyond in his academics. Grant takes the time to keep himself organized and holds himself to a high standard. He was always early to study hall and his dedication to getting his work done has set a great example for other student-athletes. Because of this, Grant was recognized on the President’s Honor Roll this Fall, his first semester at LSU. We are so proud of him and look forward to seeing his great accomplishments.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.