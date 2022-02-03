Saturday Tennis Match v. Tulane Postponed

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team has announced that the Saturday, February 5 match against Tulane has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the LSU Tennis program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The match will be rescheduled, but that date will be announced at a later date.

The remainder of the Tigers schedule is still intact as of now, with that match being a Sunday, February 13 doubleheader against Purdue and Nicholls.

