Men's Tennis

Saturday Tennis Match v. Tulane Postponed

by Christian Verde
BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team has announced that the Saturday, February 5 match against Tulane has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the LSU Tennis program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The match will be rescheduled, but that date will be announced at a later date.

The remainder of the Tigers schedule is still intact as of now, with that match being a Sunday, February 13 doubleheader against Purdue and Nicholls.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.

