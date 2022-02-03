Norwood Joins LSU Staff As Volunteer Assistant

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU track and field head coach Dennis Shaver has announced that former LSU sprinter and Tokyo Olympian Vernon Norwood has joined his staff as a volunteer assistant.

Norwood brings a wealth of experience in the sprints to the LSU program and he currently still runs professionally. He’s represented Team USA four times at the World Championships, and most recently this past summer he won Olympic gold and bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He anchored Team USA’s 4×400 meter mixed relay to bronze on the first weekend of the Olympics, and he helped the American 4×400 meter relay advance to the finals of the event for which he was awarded a gold medal as well. He became LSU’s third athlete in track and field history to win two medals at a single Olympics.

During his time at LSU, Norwood won four NCAA titles and was a eight-time First Team All-American. He swept NCAA indoor and outdoor titles in the 400 meter dash during his senior season in 2015 to become the 14th sprinter in NCAA history to achieve the feat. He anchored LSU to NCAA titles in the 4×400 meter relay at the 2014 NCAA Indoor Championships and 2015 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Directly support LSU Track & Field student-athletes by donating to the Track & Field Excellence Fund!