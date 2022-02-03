Shop
Softball

Jaquish Selected to Compete for USA Softball in 2022 Canada Cup, Japan All-Star Series

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former LSU softball All-American Sahvanna Jaquish is set to compete for USA Softball in the 2022 Canada Cup and Japan All-Star Series this summer.

The rosters were selected by the Women’s National Team Selection Committee. The 18-player Canada Cup roster will compete in Surrey, BC, Canada June 20-26. Current LSU softball infielder Taylor Pleasants will join Jaquish on the Canada Cup roster.

Jaquish will go on to join the 15-player Japan All-Star roster that will travel to Fukushima, Japan August 1-9.

Jaquish is already a three-time WBSC World Championship participant highlighted by a gold medal win in 2018 where she had a .308 batting average with a pair of home runs and six RBI. She also earned a gold medal in the 2019 Pan American Games and Japan Cup.

With the Tigers, Jaquish was a member of the last three teams to reach the NCAA Women’s College World Series (2015-17) and is a four-time NFCA All-American (2014-17). She is LSU’s record holder with 268 RBI, 165 walks, and ranks No. 2 all-time with 56 home runs and a .457 on-base percentage.

