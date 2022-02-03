Deculus to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

BATON ROUGE – Austin Deculus, who played in more games than any player in LSU football history, will play one final college game on Thursday when he suits up for the West squad in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl.

Kickoff for one of college football’s premier all-star games is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

Deculus, a four-year starter at right tackle for the Tigers, will wear No. 65 on Thursday night.

During his five years at LSU, Deculus set the school record for most games played in a career at 61. He started a total of 46 contests, including LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game in 2019.

As a fifth-year senior in 2021, Deculus started 12 games and played 829 snaps in helping the Tigers to an appearance in the Texas Bowl. Deculus graduated from LSU with a degree in sports administration in December of 2020.

Deculus is one of three LSU offensive linemen from the 2021 team selected to participate in a postseason all-star game, joining guard Ed Ingram (Senior Bowl) and center Liam Shanahan (Hula Bowl).

In all, five members of LSU’s 2021 squad were invited to all-star games as the Tiger offensive linemen are joined by defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and linebacker Damone Clark, who are both participating in the Senior Bowl.