Track & Field

Burrell Remains on The Mid-Indoor Bowerman Watch List

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU sprinter Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell was named to The Bowerman’s Mid-Indoor Watch List on Thursday afternoon the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced.

Burrell has yet to compete individually during the 2022 season and his only appearance was as the anchor on LSU’s 4×400 meter relay squad that ran a time of 3:08.41 at the Red Raider Open on January 21. Burrell, the 2021 NCAA champion in the 400 meter hurdles, is the U20 world record holder in that event with a personal best of 47.85 seconds that he ran at the 2021 outdoor NCAA meet.

For a full list of athletes on the mid-indoor version of The Bowerman Watch List, visit ustfccca.org.

