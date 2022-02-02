BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with an update by correspondent Paul Boron on the LSU baseball team, which is completing its first week of preseason practice. The third-ranked Tigers open the season on February 18 versus Maine in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Boron later provides a profile of LSU diver Anne Tuxen, a native of Norway who competed in the Olympics last summer in Tokyo. Tuxen continues the tremendous LSU diving legacy guided by coach Doug Shaffer.

The show includes highlights of the women’s basketball win on Sunday over Kentucky, as the 15th-ranked Tigers improved to 18-4 on the year.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a report on the LSU Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. The office was created last March to ensure students, faculty and staff are treated fairly with no discrimination or bias.