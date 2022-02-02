BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2022 individual-game tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 8. Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net, or by calling 225-578-2184.

Tickets will be on sale for 35 regular-season home games, not including the April 19 game versus UL-Lafayette, which will be the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic. Ticket information for the Pontiff Classic will be announced in the coming weeks.

Individual-game tickets will be available in the bleachers or in the Standing Room Only areas of Alex Box Stadium. Prices range from $10 to $18 depending upon the game and seat location. Youth tickets (ages 3-12) are $5 for all games.

Group tickets for groups of 15 are available at a discounted rate, based on availability. Group tickets may be purchased by filling out this request form or by calling the LSU Athletics ticket sales and services staff at 225-578-0100.

Loge Boxes, which are reserved 4-person table tops located on the concourse, will return for the 2022 season, and they range in price from $300 for non-conference games to $500 for SEC games. They include four reserved table-top tickets and a parking pass, along with the option to purchase food from a catered menu. Interested fans can submit a request form to reserve a Loge Box this season.

Drink Rail Seats, which are new for the 2022 season, will be available on the concourse level in sections 206 and 218. Drink Rail seat prices vary from $18 to $35 depending upon the date and opponent.

Also on sale will be a limited number of individual-game parking permits in the Golf Course Lot, which is located across the street from Alex Box Stadium. Parking is $10 for mid-week non-conference games and $15 for weekend and SEC games.