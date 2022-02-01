Tigers Ranked No. 15 in Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU was ranked No. 15 in the women’s basketball coaches poll released Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers were also ranked No. 15 in Monday’s AP Poll and have now been featured for nine straight weeks in the AP Poll and eight straight weeks in the coaches poll.

The Tigers rebounded at home on Sunday with a nine-point win over Kentucky after falling earlier in the week at Arkansas.

LSU does not play again until next Monday at Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Coaches Poll – February 1, 2021

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 South Carolina 20-1 799 31 1 — 1/1 2 Stanford 16-3 758 1 2 — 2/5 3 NC State 19-2 742 0 3 — 2/4 4 Louisville 18-2 707 0 4 — 2/7 5 Michigan 19-2 659 0 7 2 5/11 6 Indiana 14-3 618 0 6 — 5/8 7 Tennessee 19-2 574 0 5 -2 5/12 8 Arizona 15-3 561 0 8 — 5/15 9 Connecticut 13-4 533 0 9 — 2/12 10 Iowa State 18-3 471 0 13 3 7/16 11 Georgia 16-4 467 0 12 1 11/21 12 Baylor 15-4 419 0 14 2 5/16 13 Texas 15-4 398 0 10 -3 10/21 14 Maryland 15-6 363 0 15 1 3/15 15 Louisiana State 18-4 362 0 11 -4 10/NR 16 Brigham Young 18-1 361 0 16 — 15/NR 17 Georgia Tech 17-4 314 0 17 — 16/NR 18 Oklahoma 18-3 225 0 21 3 18/NR 19 Notre Dame 16-4 217 0 18 -1 15/NR 20 Florida Gulf Coast 19-1 188 0 20 — 20/NR 21 Ohio St. 16-4 154 0 19 -2 19/NR 22 Oregon 14-5 121 0 25 3 9/NR 23 North Carolina 16-4 106 0 22 -1 15/NR 24 Iowa 14-5 93 0 24 — 11/NR 25 Mississippi 17-4 34 0 NR 1 25/NR

Dropped Out: No. 23 Duke.

Receiving Votes: South Florida 31; Kansas State 29; Virginia Tech 20; Duke 18; Central Florida 18; Liberty 11; Gonzaga 10; Rhode Island 6; South Dakota 3; Nebraska 3; Oregon St. 2; Florida 2; Drexel 2; Stony Brook 1.