Tigers Ranked No. 15 in Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU was ranked No. 15 in the women’s basketball coaches poll released Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers were also ranked No. 15 in Monday’s AP Poll and have now been featured for nine straight weeks in the AP Poll and eight straight weeks in the coaches poll.
The Tigers rebounded at home on Sunday with a nine-point win over Kentucky after falling earlier in the week at Arkansas.
LSU does not play again until next Monday at Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
Coaches Poll – February 1, 2021
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|1st
|Prev
|Chg
|Hi/Lo
|1
|South Carolina
|20-1
|799
|31
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Stanford
|16-3
|758
|1
|2
|—
|2/5
|3
|NC State
|19-2
|742
|0
|3
|—
|2/4
|4
|Louisville
|18-2
|707
|0
|4
|—
|2/7
|5
|Michigan
|19-2
|659
|0
|7
|2
|5/11
|6
|Indiana
|14-3
|618
|0
|6
|—
|5/8
|7
|Tennessee
|19-2
|574
|0
|5
|-2
|5/12
|8
|Arizona
|15-3
|561
|0
|8
|—
|5/15
|9
|Connecticut
|13-4
|533
|0
|9
|—
|2/12
|10
|Iowa State
|18-3
|471
|0
|13
|3
|7/16
|11
|Georgia
|16-4
|467
|0
|12
|1
|11/21
|12
|Baylor
|15-4
|419
|0
|14
|2
|5/16
|13
|Texas
|15-4
|398
|0
|10
|-3
|10/21
|14
|Maryland
|15-6
|363
|0
|15
|1
|3/15
|15
|Louisiana State
|18-4
|362
|0
|11
|-4
|10/NR
|16
|Brigham Young
|18-1
|361
|0
|16
|—
|15/NR
|17
|Georgia Tech
|17-4
|314
|0
|17
|—
|16/NR
|18
|Oklahoma
|18-3
|225
|0
|21
|3
|18/NR
|19
|Notre Dame
|16-4
|217
|0
|18
|-1
|15/NR
|20
|Florida Gulf Coast
|19-1
|188
|0
|20
|—
|20/NR
|21
|Ohio St.
|16-4
|154
|0
|19
|-2
|19/NR
|22
|Oregon
|14-5
|121
|0
|25
|3
|9/NR
|23
|North Carolina
|16-4
|106
|0
|22
|-1
|15/NR
|24
|Iowa
|14-5
|93
|0
|24
|—
|11/NR
|25
|Mississippi
|17-4
|34
|0
|NR
|1
|25/NR
Dropped Out: No. 23 Duke.
Receiving Votes: South Florida 31; Kansas State 29; Virginia Tech 20; Duke 18; Central Florida 18; Liberty 11; Gonzaga 10; Rhode Island 6; South Dakota 3; Nebraska 3; Oregon St. 2; Florida 2; Drexel 2; Stony Brook 1.