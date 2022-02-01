BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have been named 2022 First-Team Preseason All-Americans by D1 Baseball. Outfielder Dylan Crews, infielder Jacob Berry and first baseman Tre’ Morgan all were voted to the first team.

LSU was the only school in the nation to produce more than one first-team representative on the D1 Baseball squad.

Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) in 2021 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represented the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

He finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

Berry, who transferred this summer to LSU from Arizona, led the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship.

A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.

Berry earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).

2022 D1 Baseball First-Team Preseason All-Americans

C: Daniel Susac, Arizona

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Jace Jung, Texas Tech

3B: Tyler Locklear, VCU

SS: Brooks Lee, Cal Poly

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech

OF: Brock Jones, Stanford

DH: Jacob Berry, LSU

SP: Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State

SP: Parker Messick, Florida State

SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP: Andrew Taylor, CMU

SP: Carson Whisenhunt, ECU

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

RP: Aaron Nixon, Texas

UT: Paul Skenes, Air Force