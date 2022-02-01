Matchup Set for Finals of 'Greatest Game in The PMAC'

BATON ROUGE – Thirty matchups are complete and just two remain in the hunt for the “Greatest Game of the First 50 Years of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center”.

LSU fans, voting on the LSU Sports Mobile App, have voted since the start of the 2021-22 basketball season on a 32-slot NCAA bracket that featured the best LSU games in the venue since 1972 through last season. It has now come down to the two remaining No. 1 seeds from 1986 and 1990.

Fans have until Thursday, Feb. 10, at noon CT to vote for their selection. The greatest game will be announced at halftime of the Feb. 12 game versus Mississippi State at the Maravich Center.