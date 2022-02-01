Armstrong Named SEC Track Athlete of the Week

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU hurdler Alia Armstrong was named the SEC Co-Track Athlete of the Week alongside Arkansas’ Shafiqua Maloney on Tuesday afternoon. Armstrong ran a personal best of 7.86 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles to become the third fastest performer over the distance in NCAA history.

Video

Armstrong ran the personal best of 7.86 in the 60 meter hurdles on Saturday on her way to winning her third event title of the season while also setting a meet record at the Razorback Invitational in the event. Armstrong is in a three-way tie for third all-time on the NCAA list alongside former LSU teammate Tonea Marshall and Florida hurdler Grace Stark. Marshall and Armstrong also share the LSU school record at 7.86 seconds.

The collegiate record is owned by Brianna Rollins-McNeal of Clemson after she ran a 7.78 in 2013. Rollins-McNeal also has times of 7.79 and 7.82 to her name. The second fastest performer in NCAA history is Virginia Powell of USC who ran a 7.84 in 2006. Marshall ran her time of 7.86 in 2020, while both Armstrong and Stark have run 7.86s this year.

Armstrong’s time of 7.86 shaved .09 seconds off of her prior personal best time of 7.95 seconds that she ran at the 2020 Tyson Invitational in Arkansas. Armstrong’s 7.86 is tied atop the NCAA leaderboard this season and it currently ranks as the fourth fastest time in the world this year.

In addition to her record setting time in the 60 meter hurdles, Armstrong also clocked a personal best of 23.76 seconds in the 200 meter dash.

Directly support LSU Track & Field student-athletes by donating to the Track & Field Excellence Fund!