Tigers Fall in First Round of ITA Kickoff Weekend

COLUMBIA, South Carolina— The LSU men’s tennis team fell to 2-1 on the season after South Carolina defeated LSU in the first round of ITA Kickoff Weekend, 4-1, Saturday afternoon at the Carolina Tennis Center.

Doubles

LSU rolled out the same doubles lineup they did against Incarnate Word last Saturday. This time, results were different for two of the three Tiger duos. On court one, Gamecocks Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thompson defeated Vlad Lobak/Gabriel Diaz Freire, 6-3. LSU’s Boris Kozlov/Kent Hunter improved to 3-0 as a duo this season with a victory on court two, 6-4. South Carolina clinched the doubles point on court three after Raphael Lambling/James Story defeated LSU’s Ben Koch/Nick Watson.

Singles

In singles, the Tigers were able to snag a point, but the Gamecock’s depth proved to be too much. South Carolina went up 2-0 after SC’s Connor Thomson defeated LSU’s Joao Graca, 6-3, 6-3. The point LSU got came from the hands of Gabriel Diaz Freire on court five, defeating Jake Beasley, 6-1, 6-4. Almost simultaneously, the Gamecocks got points three and four to clinch the match. On court one, Vlad Lobak fell to No. 29 Daniel Rodrigues, 6-3, 6-3. South Carolina clinched the 4-1 victory after Boris Kozlov fell to Raphael Lambling, 7-5, 6-0.

Up Next

The Tigers will face Liberty on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10:00 a.m. in the consolation final.

Singles

