Tigers Step Into Hoops 'Challenge' at TCU Saturday Morning

BATON ROUGE – The No. 18/19 LSU men’s basketball team, off one of its more important wins of the season on Wednesday night, steps out-of-conference Saturday morning to face TCU in Fort Worth in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The teams meet at Schollmaier Arena at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2 with Chuckie Kempf and King McClure on the call. The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former head coach John Brady will have the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network led by Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are 16-4 overall and TCU, receiving votes in both polls, is 13-4.

LSU is coming off a rallying 70-64 win over Texas A&M in which the Tigers outscored the Aggies, 13-2 over the final 3:34, including 9-0 in the final 1:18 and TCU dropped a 73-50 decision at home to Texas.

This will be the first time LSU and TCU have met since 1986 when in the preseason NIT, TCU defeated the Tigers in the opening round. The teams have played four times with LSU winning three. The last time LSU played at TCU was in 1960.

Both Darius Days and Xavier Pinson remain a game-time decision as to whether they will dress and see any action in the game in Fort Worth. Tari Eason, who missed much of the second half battling leg cramping issues is expected to be probable for the game.

Brandon Murray led LSU with a season high of 21 points in the win over Texas A&M, while Eric Gaines had a strong game in several categories including scoring 16 points. Eason had 14 points and nine boards before having to leave the game for good.

Mike Miles leads TCU in scoring, averaging 15.4 points a game, while Emanuel Miller averaging 10.1 a contest. The Horned Frogs average 68.4 points a game while giving up 61.4. Last weekend, TCU had a big win on the road over Iowa State, 59-44. TCU also has a win over Texas A&M, 68-64, back in December. They are 3-3 in the Big 12 conference play.

The other games in the Challenge this year are as follows:

Baylor at Alabama

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Kentucky at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Florida

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Kansas State at Ole Miss

West Virginia at Arkansas

Last year the SEC won out right for the second time, 5-4 (one game postponed because of Covid-19) and the teams tied in 2020, 5-5. The SEC’s other winning year was 6-4 in 2018.

LSU is 2-3 all-time in the eight years the event has been played. TCU is 4-4.

The Tigers return home for a Tuesday night contest at 8 p.m. against Ole Miss in the Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net.