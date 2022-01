BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team will now compete in a tri meet against Missouri and Arkansas at noon CT on Feb. 20 in Columbia, Missouri, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The meet was scheduled after the LSU at Missouri meet from Jan. 14 and Arkansas at LSU meet from Jan. 21 were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Streaming information for the meet will be announced at a later date.