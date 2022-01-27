Cross Country Earns USTFCCCA Academic Awards

Baton Rouge, La. – Both the women’s and men’s LSU cross country teams and two individuals – Lorena Rangel & Davis Bove – were recognized with academic awards from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday.

In order for teams to get recognized by the USTFCCCA, a team GPA of 3.0 or higher was required and both LSU squads met that mark; the women had a team GPA of 3.525 while the men had a 3.563. A full description of how the team GPAs are calculated can be viewed at the bottom of this release.

Individuals who finished in the top 25 of the USTFCCCA cross country regional meets during the 2021 season and had cumulative GPAs of 3.25 or higher were recognized as well. Both Rangel and Bove all fit that bill. Rangel finished in 16th place at the regional meet to lock up the award, while Bove took 25th on the men’s side to earn the individual academic honor as well.

For a full list of honorees, visit ustfccca.org.

TEAM GPA AWARD CALCULATION

Awarded to all nominated teams who meet the following criteria:

CUMULATIVE team GPA at the end of the most recent semester/quarter of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, computed by the following method: Total the cumulative number of semester hours or quarter hours earned for all student- athletes on the NCAA Squad List, including the most recent grading period; Total the cumulative number of grade points earned by all student-athletes, including the most recent grading period; Divide the cumulative number of grade points/quality points earned by the cumulative number of semester or quarter hours earned. Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale than 4.0 then must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].

INDIVIDUAL

Awarded to all nominated student-athletes who meet the following criteria: