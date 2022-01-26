BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with an update by correspondent Paul Boron on the LSU’s nationally-ranked men’s and women’s basketball teams that have already combined for 33 total wins this season.

Boron later provides a report on the gymnastics team, which will compete at Georgia on Friday after having two meets postponed this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The show includes a look at the football team’s offseason workouts and a recap of baseball’s First Pitch Banquet, and Tiger Tracks concludes with a report on the work of LSU researchers to discover treatments for COVID-19.