Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 11 in Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) dropped one spot in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll to No. 11 after suffering a one-point loss in its lone game last week on the road at Florida.

LSU was ranked No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll.

Khayla Pointer’s career-high 35 points was not enough to lift the Tigers over the Gators on Sunday, but LSU will have to opportunities to rebound this week with a Thursday matchup at Arkansas and a Sunday home game against Kentucky, who also lost to Florida last week. Both of LSU’s games this week will be televised on the SEC Network.

Coaches Poll – January 25, 2022

1 South Carolina 18-1 798 31 1 — 1/1 2 Stanford 14-3 754 1 3 1 2/5 3 NC State 18-2 741 0 4 1 2/4 4 Louisville 16-2 675 0 2 -2 2/7 5 Tennessee 18-1 666 0 6 1 5/12 6 Indiana 14-2 660 0 5 -1 5/8 7 Michigan 17-2 606 0 8 1 7/11 8 Arizona 14-2 565 0 9 1 5/15 9 Connecticut 11-4 506 0 12 3 2/12 10 Texas 14-3 446 0 14 4 10/21 11 Louisiana State 17-3 418 0 10 -1 10/NR 12 Georgia 15-4 416 0 13 1 12/21 13 Iowa State 16-3 396 0 7 -6 7/16 14 Baylor 13-4 393 0 16 2 5/16 15 Maryland 13-6 376 0 11 -4 3/15 16 Brigham Young 16-1 372 0 15 -1 15/NR 17 Georgia Tech 15-4 299 0 18 1 16/NR 18 Notre Dame 14-4 208 0 17 -1 15/NR 19 Ohio St. 15-3 166 0 25 6 19/NR 20 Florida Gulf Coast 17-1 155 0 21 1 20/NR 21 Oklahoma 16-3 152 0 19 -2 19/NR 22 North Carolina 15-3 126 0 20 -2 15/NR 23 Duke 13-4 109 0 24 1 21/NR 24 Iowa 12-4 87 0 NR 2 11/NR 25 Oregon 11-5 80 0 NR 2 9/NR

Dropped Out: No. 22 Kentucky; No. 23 Colorado.

Receiving Votes: Mississippi 69; Kansas State 38; Kentucky 26; South Florida 25; Colorado 21; Virginia Tech 15; Oregon St. 9; Central Florida 9; Liberty 7; UCLA 4; Gonzaga 3; Texas A&M 1; South Dakota 1; Rhode Island 1; Florida 1.