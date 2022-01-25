Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 11 in Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) dropped one spot in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll to No. 11 after suffering a one-point loss in its lone game last week on the road at Florida.
LSU was ranked No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll.
Khayla Pointer’s career-high 35 points was not enough to lift the Tigers over the Gators on Sunday, but LSU will have to opportunities to rebound this week with a Thursday matchup at Arkansas and a Sunday home game against Kentucky, who also lost to Florida last week. Both of LSU’s games this week will be televised on the SEC Network.
Coaches Poll – January 25, 2022
|1
|South Carolina
|18-1
|798
|31
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Stanford
|14-3
|754
|1
|3
|1
|2/5
|3
|NC State
|18-2
|741
|0
|4
|1
|2/4
|4
|Louisville
|16-2
|675
|0
|2
|-2
|2/7
|5
|Tennessee
|18-1
|666
|0
|6
|1
|5/12
|6
|Indiana
|14-2
|660
|0
|5
|-1
|5/8
|7
|Michigan
|17-2
|606
|0
|8
|1
|7/11
|8
|Arizona
|14-2
|565
|0
|9
|1
|5/15
|9
|Connecticut
|11-4
|506
|0
|12
|3
|2/12
|10
|Texas
|14-3
|446
|0
|14
|4
|10/21
|11
|Louisiana State
|17-3
|418
|0
|10
|-1
|10/NR
|12
|Georgia
|15-4
|416
|0
|13
|1
|12/21
|13
|Iowa State
|16-3
|396
|0
|7
|-6
|7/16
|14
|Baylor
|13-4
|393
|0
|16
|2
|5/16
|15
|Maryland
|13-6
|376
|0
|11
|-4
|3/15
|16
|Brigham Young
|16-1
|372
|0
|15
|-1
|15/NR
|17
|Georgia Tech
|15-4
|299
|0
|18
|1
|16/NR
|18
|Notre Dame
|14-4
|208
|0
|17
|-1
|15/NR
|19
|Ohio St.
|15-3
|166
|0
|25
|6
|19/NR
|20
|Florida Gulf Coast
|17-1
|155
|0
|21
|1
|20/NR
|21
|Oklahoma
|16-3
|152
|0
|19
|-2
|19/NR
|22
|North Carolina
|15-3
|126
|0
|20
|-2
|15/NR
|23
|Duke
|13-4
|109
|0
|24
|1
|21/NR
|24
|Iowa
|12-4
|87
|0
|NR
|2
|11/NR
|25
|Oregon
|11-5
|80
|0
|NR
|2
|9/NR
Dropped Out: No. 22 Kentucky; No. 23 Colorado.
Receiving Votes: Mississippi 69; Kansas State 38; Kentucky 26; South Florida 25; Colorado 21; Virginia Tech 15; Oregon St. 9; Central Florida 9; Liberty 7; UCLA 4; Gonzaga 3; Texas A&M 1; South Dakota 1; Rhode Island 1; Florida 1.