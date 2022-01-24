Women’s T&F Ranked No. 9 In USTFCCCA Rankings

Baton Rouge, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released the first national rankings of the 2022 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad checked in at the No. 9 spot for the first set of rankings.

Early on in the season, the LSU women have six marks that rank top 10 nationally. Alia Armstrong (60 meter hurdles) and Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump) both have the fourth best marks in the nation in their respective events. Armstrong owns an altitude converted 60 meter hurdle time of 7.98 seconds, and O’Donoghue has a season best clearance of 6’ 0.50” (1.84m) in the high jump.

Favour Ofili owns the sixth fastest time in the country in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.25, Amber Anning rates as the seventh fastest 200 meter sprinter with a altitude-adjusted time of 23.45 seconds, and Morgan Smalls’ best long jump of the season, 20’ 7” (6.27m), is the No. 7 mark in the NCAA in that event.

The women’s 4×400 meter relay crew of Amber Anning, Symone Mason, Garriel White, and Favour Ofili ran a altitude-converted 3:36.13 at last weekend’s Red Raider Open to check in at the No. 10 spot.

