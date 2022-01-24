BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 10 in the 2022 Baseball America preseason Top 25, marking the Tigers’ fourth Top 10 appearance in a preseason poll.

LSU’s previously released preseason rankings are No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 8 by D1 Baseball.

The Tigers are engaged in groups workouts and conditioning drills, and LSU’s first official team practice is scheduled for Friday afternoon. The 2022 season begins on February 18, when LSU plays host to Maine in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is one of eight Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the Baseball America 2022 preseason Top 25, along with No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 6 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 14 Georgia and No. 17 Tennessee.

Texas, who will face LSU on March 5 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, is No. 1 in the Baseball America ranking.

2022 Baseball America Preseason Top 25