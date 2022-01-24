LSU Invites Former Basketball Players, Staff To Alumni Weekend, Feb. 11-12

BATON ROUGE – All former men’s basketball players, staff and managers are invited to take part in the Feb. 12 game with Mississippi State as LSU honors its alumni during the weekend of that game.

It will also officially commemorate the 50th anniversary for men’s basketball playing in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and the greatest men’s basketball game of the first 50 years of the building will be announced.

The week will feature a happy hour on Friday night (Feb. 11) and activities Saturday (Feb. 12) before the 7 p.m. game at the Maravich Center.

To RSVP for the events go to https://lsul.su/3KHLZm3 and for more information.