Basketball Tigers Ranked For Eighth Straight Week

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers remained ranked for the eighth straight week in both the Associated Press Media Poll and the Ferris Mowers coaches poll powered by USA Today Sports.

LSU is ranked 18th in the Coaches Poll and 19th in the AP poll entering Wednesday night’s 8 p.m. game with Texas A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available at LSUTix.net.

LSU’s eight straight weeks of being ranked is the seventh best of consecutive weeks being ranked in the long history of the Associated Press poll.

Here are this week’s national poll rankings:

FERRIS MOWERS Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports

Rank/School (Record)/Pts/Last Week

1/Gonzaga (15-2)/784 (18)/1

2/Auburn (18-1)/777 (13)/2

3/Arizona (16-1)/724 (1)/3

4/Baylor (17-2)/690/6

5/Kansas (16-2)/667/7

6/Purdue (16-3)/589/4

7/Duke (15-3)/567/5

8/UCLA (13-2)/551/9

9/Houston (17-2)/538/10

10/Michigan St. (15-3)/501/13

11/Wisconsin (15-3)/466/8

12/Villanova (14-5)/423/11

13/Kentucky (15-4)/400/12

14/Texas Tech (15-4)/396/19

15/Southern California (16-2)/333/15

16/Ohio State (12-4)/311/18

17/Providence (16-2)/293/21

18/LSU (15-4)/171/16

19/Connecticut (13-4)/165/25

20/Tennessee (13-5)/154/25

21/Illinois (13-5)/139/17

22/Colorado State (15-1)/126/23

23/Xavier (14-4)/107/20

24/Iowa State (14-5)/99/14

25/Texas (14-5)/73/22

Others receiving votes:

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1.

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEDIA POLL

Rank/School, Record/Points/Last Week

First Place Votes in ( )

1/Auburn (18-1)/1,504 (45)/2

2/Gonzaga (15-2)/1,475 (15)/1

3/Arizona (16-1)/1,381 (1)/3

4/Baylor (17-2)/1,335/5

5/Kansas (16-2)/1,281/7

6/Purdue (16-3)/1,119/4

7/UCLA (13-2)/1,116/9

7/Houston (17-2)/1,116/10

9/Duke (15-3)/1,017/6

10/Michigan State (15-3)/979/14

11/Wisconsin (15-3)/894/8

12/Kentucky (15-4)/822/12

13/Texas Tech (15-4)/766/18

14/Villanova (14-5)/713/11

15/USC (16-2)/711/16

16/Ohio State (12-4)/584/19

17/Providence (16-2)/542/21

18/Tennessee (13-5)/419/24

19/LSU (15-4)/399/13

20/Connecticut (13-4)/284/25

21/Xavier (14-4)/269/20

22/Marquette (14-6)/177/23

23/Iowa State (14-5)/167/15

24/Illinois (13-5)/155/17

25/Davidson (16-2)/132/–

Others receiving votes:

BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1