Men's Tennis Picks Up Two Wins In Season Opener

BATON ROUGE— The LSU men’s tennis team started their 2022 dual season off with a pair of wins over Incarnate Word on Saturday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Morning Match

LSU started the day off going a perfect 3-for-3 in doubles. Nick Watson and Ben Koch got the first win of the Tigers season with a 6-2 victory over Warren Fulgenzi and Joao Sasso. Kent Hunter and Boris Kozlov clinched the doubles point for the Tigers after taking down Ivan Smith and Tomas Riche, 6-3. Graduate transfers and the No. 45 duo of Vlad Lobak and Gabriel Diaz Freire defeated UIW’s duo, 7-6(4), to complete the doubles sweep.

In singles, LSU took a 3-0 lead after Diaz Freire (6-0, 6-3) and Boris Kozlov (6-4, 6-1) made quick work of their opponents. Incarnate Word got on the scoreboard after Marwin Kralemann defeated Vlad Lobak on court one, 6-2, 6-3. Grad transfer Kent Hunter picked up his first singles win in an LSU uniform and clinched the match after defeating Pietro Perego, 7-6(3), 6-3. The teams played the match out and Incarnate Word put one more point on the board after Joao Sasso defeated LSU’s Benjamin Ambrosio in a third set tiebreak, (3-6, 6-4, 1-0(9)). The match concluded after Ben Koch defeated Warren Fulgenzi Jr. in three sets, (6-0, 3-6, 6-4).

Afternoon Match

LSU carried their momentum from the morning doubles session over, once again going a perfect 3-for-3. The Tigers rolled out the same duos, the only difference was the order they won matches in. Watson/Koch were first on the board with a 6-3 victory and Hunter/Kozlov clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory. Diaz Freire/Lobak won in yet another tiebreak, 7-6(3).

In singles, the Tigers had one change in their six with Joao Graca replacing Ben Koch in the lineup. It was all business for LSU as they quickly made it 4-0 with three straight-set wins. Benjamin Ambrosio got the scoring started with a 6-4, 6-1 victory on court six. Diaz Freire picked up his fourth overall win of the day with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Kent Hunter clinched the match with a 7-6(1), 6-0 win. The teams played the rest of the match out, just as they did earlier in the day. Marwin Kralemann put Incarnate Word on the board once again with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory. The Tigers ran the table the rest of the way after Boris Kozlov (6-7(4), 6-3, 1-0(7), and Joao Graca (6-4, 2-6, 6-2) were victorious.

Up Next

The Tigers will head to Columbia, South Carolina for ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 29. LSU will face SEC foe South Carolina as well as Duke/Liberty that Sunday.

Morning Match

LSU 5, Incarnate Word 2

Singles

Marwin Kralemann (UIW) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-2, 6-3 Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Pietro Perego (UIW) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Tomas Riche (UIW) 6-0, 6-3 Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Rafal Bednarczuk (UIW) 6-4, 6-1 Joao Sasso (UIW) def. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9) Ben Koch (LSU) def. Warren Fulgenzi Jr. (UIW) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4

Doubles

#45 Vlad Lobak/Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Rafal Bednarczuk/Marwin Kralemann (UIW) 7-6 (6-4) Kent Hunter/Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Ivan Smith/Tomas Riche (UIW) 6-3 Nick Watson/Ben Koch (LSU) def. Warren Fulgenzi Jr./Joao Sasso (UIW) 6-2

Match Notes:

Incarnate Word 0-2

LSU 1-0

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,4,1,2,5,6)

Official: Richie Weaver

Afternoon Match

Singles

Marwin Kralemann (UIW) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Arnau Miralles (UIW) 7-6 (7-1), 6-0 Joao Graca (LSU) def. Pietro Perego (UIW) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Tomas Riche (UIW) 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-7) Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Rafal Bednarczuk (UIW) 6-2, 6-2 Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Joao Sasso (UIW) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

#45 Gabriel Diaz Freire/Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Rafal Bednarczuk/Marwin Kralemann (UIW) 7-6 (0-3) Kent Hunter/Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Ivan Smith/Tomas Riche (UIW) 6-2 Nick Watson/Ben Koch (LSU) def. Warren Fulgenzi Jr./Joao Sasso (UIW) 6-3

Match Notes:

Incarnate Word 0-3

LSU 2-0

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,5,2,1,4)

Official: Richie Weaver