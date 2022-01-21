Women’s Tennis Matches Versus SMU and Tulane Postponed

Baton Rouge, La. – The dual matches scheduled against SMU on January 23 and Tulane on January 25 have been postponed due to COVID protocols within the LSU women’s tennis team, the program announced on Friday.

The opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated.

No. 21 LSU will now open the dual season at the ITA Kickoff Weekend as they take on Tennessee on Saturday, January 29, time TBD.

