Twenty Former Tigers Still Alive in NFL Playoffs

BATON ROUGE – Twenty former LSU football players will look to move a step closer to the Super Bowl this weekend when the NFL holds its divisional playoff round.

Play starts with two games on Saturday followed by a pair of games on Sunday. Saturday’s early game has Joe Burrow and the Bengals traveling to face the Titans at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Last week, Burrow and fellow Tiger Ja’Marr Chase led the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years when Cincinnati beat the Raiders.

The Bengals-Titans game will feature seven former Tigers – all members of LSU’s 2019 national championship team. The list includes: Burrow, Chase, Tyler Shelvin and Thaddeus Moss for the Bengals along with Racey McMath, Kristian Fulton and Tory Carter on the Titans.

On Saturday night, Arden Key and the 49ers face the Packers at 7:15 on FOX. The Packers are the only NFL playoff team without an LSU player on their roster.

Sunday’s two games feature 12 former Tigers with the Rams-Buccaneers game at 2 p.m. CT on NBC showcasing seven LSU players. The defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers have five Tigers on their roster – Leonard Fournette, Devin White, Kevin Minter, Rashard Robinson and Cyril Grayson. The Rams feature 2003 LSU national champion Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham Jr.

The final game on Sunday has the Chiefs hosting the Bills at 5:30 p.m. on CBS. Five former Tigers will be in action in that game – Tyrann Mathieu, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams for the Chiefs and

Reid Ferguson and Tre’Davious White for the Bills. New LSU defensive coordinator Matt House is the linebackers coach for the Chiefs.

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Titans * 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Bengals

Active: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DT Tyler Shelvin

IR: TE Thaddeus Moss

Titans

Active: WR Racey McMath, CB Kristian Fulton

IR: FB Tory Carter

49ers at Packers * 7:15 p.m. CT on FOX

49ers

Active: DE Arden Key

Packers – None

Sunday, Jan. 23

Rams at Buccaneers * 2 p.m. CT on NBC

Rams

Active: OT Andrew Whitworth, WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Buccaneers

Active: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, LB Kevin Minter, CB Rashard Robinson, WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.

Bills at Chiefs * 5:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Chiefs

Active: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Darrel Williams, DB Tyrann Mathieu

Bills

Active: SNP Reid Ferguson

IR: CB Tre’Davious White