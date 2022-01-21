Men’s Tennis Gears Up For Season Opener

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team will start their 2022 dual season campaign on Saturday, January 22, with a double-header against Incarnate Word at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., all taking place indoors at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers are looking to build off a successful 2021 season (12-14 overall; 4-8 SEC) where they were selected for the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2016. LSU fell to Stanford in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Championships.

LSU has six returnees in Benjamin Ambrosio, Joao Graca, Ronald Hohmann, Ben Koch, Boris Kozlov, and Nick Watson. LSU has added two freshmen in Will Cubitt and Dakotah Bobo, as well as three graduate transfers in Gabriel Diaz Freire (Alabama), Kent Hunter (California), and Vlad Lobak (Minnesota).

In 2021, Incarnate Word went 5-9 (2-3 SLC). One of the Cardinals’ losses came from the hands of LSU after defeating Incarnate Word, 6-1.

Live stats for Saturday’s matches can be found here, and live video can be found here.

With both matches taking place indoors, masks will be required upon entry and to be worn during the match unless consuming food or beverages.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.