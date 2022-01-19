BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a report by correspondent Paul Boron on the community service projects in which LSU student-athletes engaged on Martin Luther King Day.

Boron later provides a profile of new volleyball head coach Tonya Johnson, who as a player helped lead LSU to the 1990 Final Four.

The show also includes highlights of the 10th-ranked LSU women’s basketball team’s win over Vanderbilt, and Tiger Tracks concludes with a look at the research of LSU astronomers and a visit to the new military museum in the Memorial Tower.