BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 8 in the 2022 D1 Baseball preseason Top 25, marking the Tigers’ third Top 10 appearance in a preseason poll.

LSU’s previously released preseason rankings are No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 4 by Perfect Game.

The Tigers are engaged in groups workouts and conditioning drills, and LSU’s first official team practice is on Friday, January 28. The 2022 season begins on Friday, February 18, when LSU plays host to Maine in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is one of eight Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the D1 Baseball 2022 preseason Top 25, along with No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 9 Florida, No. 16 Georgia and No. 19 Tennessee.

Texas, who will face LSU on March 5 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, is No. 1 in the D1 Baseball ranking.

2022 D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25

1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Vanderbilt

4. Mississippi State

5. Ole Miss

6. Stanford

7. Oklahoma State

8. LSU

9. Florida

10. North Carolina State

11. Florida State

12. East Carolina

13. Notre Dame

14. Texas Tech

15. Arizona

16. Georgia

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Tennessee

20. UC Irvine

21. Georgia Tech

22. Dallas Baptist

23. Duke

24. Long Beach State

25. Miami