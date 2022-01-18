Tigers Join Top-10 in Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU (17-2, 5-1) made its jump into the Top-10 of the Women’s Basketball USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday, moving up four spots to No. 10 in the latest poll.

The Tigers continue to climb the polls and moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll. The last time LSU was ranked inside the Top-10 was during the 2009-10 season where the Tigers were ranked as high as No. 5 in the country.

The first of LSU’s victories last week came Thursday in an overtime thriller against Missouri where Khayla Pointer hit a layup with 5.7 seconds left and Alexis Morris blocked Missouri’s last second shot attempt to tie to secure LSU’s win. On Sunday LSU beat Vanderbilt by 18 points. Morris, Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa all had big games in the win over the Commodores.

LSU is idle on Thursday and will take to floor again on Sunday in Gainesville against Florida at 1 p.m. CT.

USA Today Coaches Poll – January 18, 2022

1 South Carolina

2 Louisville

3 Stanford

4 NC State

5 Indiana

6 Tennessee

7 Iowa State

8 Michigan

9 Arizona

10 Louisiana State

11 Maryland

12 Connecticut

13 Georgia

14 Texas

15 Brigham Young

16 Baylor

17 Notre Dame

18 Georgia Tech

19 Oklahoma

20 North Carolina

21 Florida Gulf Coast

22 Kentucky

23 Colorado

24 Duke

25 Ohio St.

Dropped out: No. 24 South Florida.

Receiving votes: Iowa 59; Oregon 52; Central Florida 25; South Florida 24; Mississippi 21; Virginia Tech 10; Oregon St. 9; Missouri St. 7; Massachusetts 7; Texas A&M 6; Mississippi State 3; Liberty 3; Nebraska 1; Kansas State 1; Gonzaga 1.