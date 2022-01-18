Shop
Women's Basketball

Tigers Join Top-10 in Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU (17-2, 5-1) made its jump into the Top-10 of the Women’s Basketball USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday, moving up four spots to No. 10 in the latest poll.

The Tigers continue to climb the polls and moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll. The last time LSU was ranked inside the Top-10 was during the 2009-10 season where the Tigers were ranked as high as No. 5 in the country.

The first of LSU’s victories last week came Thursday in an overtime thriller against Missouri where Khayla Pointer hit a layup with 5.7 seconds left and Alexis Morris blocked Missouri’s last second shot attempt to tie to secure LSU’s win. On Sunday LSU beat Vanderbilt by 18 points. Morris, Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa all had big games in the win over the Commodores.

LSU is idle on Thursday and will take to floor again on Sunday in Gainesville against Florida at 1 p.m. CT.

USA Today Coaches Poll – January 18, 2022

1          South Carolina

2          Louisville

3          Stanford

4          NC State

5          Indiana

6          Tennessee

7          Iowa State

8          Michigan

9          Arizona

10        Louisiana State

11        Maryland

12        Connecticut

13        Georgia

14        Texas

15        Brigham Young

16        Baylor

17        Notre Dame

18        Georgia Tech

19        Oklahoma

20        North Carolina

21        Florida Gulf Coast

22        Kentucky

23        Colorado

24        Duke

25        Ohio St.

Dropped out: No. 24 South Florida.

Receiving votes: Iowa 59; Oregon 52; Central Florida 25; South Florida 24; Mississippi 21; Virginia Tech 10; Oregon St. 9; Missouri St. 7; Massachusetts 7; Texas A&M 6; Mississippi State 3; Liberty 3; Nebraska 1; Kansas State 1; Gonzaga 1.

Related Stories

LSU Women’s Basketball Up To No. 11 in AP Poll

Inside LSU Basketball - Episode 3 (2022)

LSU Women's Basketball Highlights vs. Vanderbilt

