LSU Women’s Basketball Up To No. 11 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (17-2, 5-1 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll.
Since jumping into the AP Poll in the fourth week of the season after LSU’s win over No. 14 Iowa State, the Tigers have moved up in the AP Poll every week. This is the highest LSU has been ranked since it climbed to as high as No. 5 during the 2009-10 season.
The first of LSU’s victories last week came in an overtime thriller against Missouri where Khayla Pointer hit a layup with 5.7 seconds left and Alexis Morris blocked Missouri’s last second shot attempt to tie to secure LSU’s win. On Sunday LSU beat Vanderbilt by 18 points. Morris, Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa all had big games in the win over the Commodores.
LSU has just one game this week and will head to Gainesville to face Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
AP Poll – January 17, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (17-1)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|747 (28)
|2
|Stanford (13-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|701
|3
|Louisville (15-1)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|694 (2)
|4
|North Carolina State (16-2)
|4
|Atlantic Coast Women
|661
|5
|Tennessee (17-1)
|5
|Southeastern Women
|633
|6
|Indiana (14-2)
|6
|Big Ten Women
|607
|7
|Iowa State (16-1)
|9
|Big 12 Women
|542
|8
|Michigan (15-2)
|11
|Big Ten Women
|529
|9
|Connecticut (9-3)
|10
|Big East Women
|510
|10
|Arizona (12-2)
|7
|Pacific 12 Women
|466
|11
|LSU (17-2)
|12
|Southeastern Women
|464
|12
|Maryland (12-5)
|8
|Big Ten Women
|406
|13
|Georgia (13-3)
|17
|Southeastern Women
|310
|14
|Oklahoma (15-2)
|23
|Big 12 Women
|306
|15
|Baylor (11-4)
|14
|Big 12 Women
|295
|15
|Texas (12-3)
|13
|Big 12 Women
|295
|17
|BYU (14-1)
|18
|West Coast Women
|275
|18
|Georgia Tech (13-4)
|15
|Atlantic Coast Women
|263
|19
|Notre Dame (13-3)
|20
|Atlantic Coast Women
|262
|20
|North Carolina (14-2)
|21
|Atlantic Coast Women
|133
|21
|Duke (11-4)
|16
|Atlantic Coast Women
|125
|22
|Colorado (13-1)
|22
|Pacific 12 Women
|119
|23
|Kentucky (8-5)
|19
|Southeastern Women
|83
|24
|Florida Gulf Coast (15-1)
|Atlantic Sun Women
|80
|25
|Iowa (10-4)
|Big Ten Women
|52
Others receiving votes:
Ohio State 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Kansas State 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3