LSU Women’s Basketball Up To No. 11 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (17-2, 5-1 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll.

Since jumping into the AP Poll in the fourth week of the season after LSU’s win over No. 14 Iowa State, the Tigers have moved up in the AP Poll every week. This is the highest LSU has been ranked since it climbed to as high as No. 5 during the 2009-10 season.

The first of LSU’s victories last week came in an overtime thriller against Missouri where Khayla Pointer hit a layup with 5.7 seconds left and Alexis Morris blocked Missouri’s last second shot attempt to tie to secure LSU’s win. On Sunday LSU beat Vanderbilt by 18 points. Morris, Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa all had big games in the win over the Commodores.

LSU has just one game this week and will head to Gainesville to face Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

AP Poll – January 17, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 South Carolina (17-1) 1 Southeastern Women 747 (28) 2 Stanford (13-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 701 3 Louisville (15-1) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 694 (2) 4 North Carolina State (16-2) 4 Atlantic Coast Women 661 5 Tennessee (17-1) 5 Southeastern Women 633 6 Indiana (14-2) 6 Big Ten Women 607 7 Iowa State (16-1) 9 Big 12 Women 542 8 Michigan (15-2) 11 Big Ten Women 529 9 Connecticut (9-3) 10 Big East Women 510 10 Arizona (12-2) 7 Pacific 12 Women 466 11 LSU (17-2) 12 Southeastern Women 464 12 Maryland (12-5) 8 Big Ten Women 406 13 Georgia (13-3) 17 Southeastern Women 310 14 Oklahoma (15-2) 23 Big 12 Women 306 15 Baylor (11-4) 14 Big 12 Women 295 15 Texas (12-3) 13 Big 12 Women 295 17 BYU (14-1) 18 West Coast Women 275 18 Georgia Tech (13-4) 15 Atlantic Coast Women 263 19 Notre Dame (13-3) 20 Atlantic Coast Women 262 20 North Carolina (14-2) 21 Atlantic Coast Women 133 21 Duke (11-4) 16 Atlantic Coast Women 125 22 Colorado (13-1) 22 Pacific 12 Women 119 23 Kentucky (8-5) 19 Southeastern Women 83 24 Florida Gulf Coast (15-1) Atlantic Sun Women 80 25 Iowa (10-4) Big Ten Women 52

Others receiving votes:

Ohio State 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Kansas State 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3