BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes on Monday engaged in community service projects in Baton Rouge, commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the MLK holiday.

The LSU Athletics Tiger Life Program, administered by director Courtney Randall, collaborated with the LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs to provide volunteers for service projects at McKinley High School and at Empower 225, a nonprofit organization that helps local youth become leaders through educational support, life skills training and employment training.

LSU’s softball, beach volleyball and indoor volleyball teams worked at McKinley High on Monday, participating in a variety of projects including painting on campus, moving books from the school library to the book closet, and transporting supplies from the science lab.

The Tigers’ soccer and women’s golf teams arrived at the Empower 225 facility and engaged in the moving of supplies, the mopping of the Chapel floor and polishing of the Chapel pews, and the disassembling of bunk beds for transport from the facility.

Tiger Life serves as LSU Athletics’ Student-Athlete Development Unit. The program provides relevant, accessible and engaging resources in the areas of personal, social, leadership and career development to help student-athletes thrive during their university experience.

Tiger Life encourages LSU student-athletes to embrace their opportunity to positively impact others. Throughout the year, Tiger Life coordinates special engagements that enable student-athletes to serve.

