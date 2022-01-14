Women’s Tennis Matches Versus Southern and TCU Postponed

Baton Rouge, La. – The dual matches scheduled against Southern on January 16 and TCU on January 20 have been postponed due to COVID protocols within the LSU women’s tennis team, the program announced on Friday.

Both matches will be rescheduled to a later date in the season.

No. 21 LSU will now kickoff the dual season at noon CT on Sunday, January 23, as the Tigers host SMU at the LSU Tennis Complex.

