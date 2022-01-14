BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU infielder Cade Doughty and right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman are rated among the 2022 Perfect Game Top 100 College Juniors.

Doughty, a Denham Springs, La., native, is No. 25 on the list, and Reyzelman, a product of San Ramon, Calif., is slotted at No. 85.

Doughty batted .308 (70-for-227) for LSU in 2021 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 55 RBI and 41 runs scored. He was 5-for-18 in the NCAA Eugene Regional with two doubles, one RBI and four runs , including 3-for-4 in the regional championship game win over Oregon with two doubles and two runs scored.

Doughty led LSU to a crucial series win at Texas A&M May 20-22, batting .333 (5-for-15) with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs scored. In the Tigers’ Game 2 win over the Aggies, Doughty doubled, homered and collected five RBI.

His two-out, three-run homer in the fifth inning erased a 6-3 deficit and the game remained tied at 6-6 until the top of the 13th, when Doughty’s two-run double highlighted a six-run outburst in the 12-6 LSU victory over the Aggies that clinched a berth in the SEC Tournament.

Doughty was named National and SEC Player of the Week on March 15, as he collected five home runs, six runs scored and 12 RBI in leading LSU to five wins in five games versus Texas Southern, New Orleans and UT San Antonio.

Reyzelman, who transferred to LSU this summer from the University of San Francisco, had Tommy John surgery in March of 2020 and returned to game action just 10 months after surgery.

Reyzelman was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team this summer as a member of the Harwich (Mass.) Mariners. The right-hander, featuring a fastball clocked at 97 mph, recorded a 2.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, and he limited opponents to a .212 cumulative batting average.