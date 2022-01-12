BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a report by correspondent Paul Boron on two tremendous honors for the LSU track and field program – head coach Dennis Shaver’s induction into the U.S. Track & Field Coaches Hall of Fame, and NCAA champion jumper Juvaughn Harrison’s naming as the recipient of the Bowerman Award, the “Heisman Trophy” of track and field.

Boron later provides a story on the dedication of “Dale Brown Court” at the Maravich Assembly Center on January 4, when the Tigers defeated Kentucky.

The show also includes highlights of the LSU women’s basketball team’s dominating win at Auburn, and Tiger Tracks concludes with a special tribute to legendary coach Dale Brown, the second-winningest men’s basketball coach in SEC history.