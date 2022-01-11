LSU vs. FSU Meet Officially Canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Florida State program, the meet scheduled for Jan. 15 between LSU and FSU has been canceled, the program announced Tuesday.

“We are disappointed that Florida State will be unable to make the trip to Baton Rouge,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “They are great competitors, and we always look forward to competing against them. We wish them the best and hope their athletes get healthy soon. The COVID virus is so contagious, and it has created a very difficult time for all student-athletes as they try to be vigilant, train hard and stay healthy to compete and go through college life.”

In lieu of competition against a different opponent, the LSU swimming and diving team will hold an exhibition meet Saturday at the previously scheduled time, 10:00 a.m. CT.

Due to COVID protocols, only family members of athletes are permitted to attend Saturday’s time trial intrasquad meet. Out of an abundance of caution, masks will be required to enter the LSU Natatorium.

LSU will use Saturday’s exhibition meet as another opportunity to get better in preparation for its final regular-season meet against Texas A&M.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming Texas A&M meet and SEC Championships,” Bishop said.