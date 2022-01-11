Shop
Join Us For "Will Wade Unfiltered" This Thursday

BATON ROUGE – A new luncheon series with LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade debuts Thursday (Jan. 13) at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux at 3838 Burbank Dr.

“Will Wade Unfiltered” features the coach visiting with LSU Athletics’ Strategic Communications/Digital Media Writer Cody Worsham for a free-wheeling look at the LSU Basketball program and college basketball in general.

Coach Wade will take questions from the audience during the course of the event.

Walk-Ons will have a buffet that fans will be charged $15 plus tax for and attendees are asked to enter through the back bar area glass door where money for the buffet will be collected. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start at approximately 12:15 p.m.

With this change in venue, students are also invited to attend these luncheons.

