Gymnastics

Johnson Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnast KJ Johnson has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced.

In her LSU debut, Johnson scored a 9.90 on both vault and floor. The Dallas, Texas, native took her first career win on floor and finished second on vault.

Johnson and the sixth-ranked Tigers return to the floor at 7 p.m. CT Friday at No. 7 Missouri. The meet will be streamed live on SECNetwork+ through WatchESPN.com and the app.

