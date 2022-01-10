Women’s Basketball Climbs One Spot To No. 12 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (15-2, 3-1) climbed up one spot to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll despite falling to No. 1 South Carolina last Thursday before bouncing back on the road at Auburn on Sunday.

After battling valiantly against the top-ranked Gamecocks in front of the 15th largest LSU Women’s Basketball crowd in the PMAC ever (9,190) the Tigers showed the ability to bounce back with a dominating, 76-48, win on the road at Auburn Sunday for LSU’s second largest win over Auburn ever.

LSU must protect home court this week as the Tigers will host Missouri on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt at noon on Sunday.

AP Poll – January 10, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 South Carolina (15-1) 1 Southeastern Women 745 (26) 2 Stanford (11-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 703 3 Louisville (13-1) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 698 (4) 4 North Carolina State (14-2) 5 Atlantic Coast Women 655 5 Tennessee (15-1) 7 Southeastern Women 613 6 Indiana (12-2) 6 Big Ten Women 606 7 Arizona (11-1) 4 Pacific 12 Women 561 8 Maryland (12-4) 10 Big Ten Women 511 9 Iowa State (14-1) 12 Big 12 Women 489 10 Connecticut (7-3) 11 Big East Women 476 11 Michigan (13-2) 8 Big Ten Women 455 12 LSU (15-2) 13 Southeastern Women 403 13 Texas (11-2) 9 Big 12 Women 394 14 Baylor (10-3) 14 Big 12 Women 364 15 Georgia Tech (11-3) 16 Atlantic Coast Women 324 16 Duke (11-2) 17 Atlantic Coast Women 275 17 Georgia (13-3) 15 Southeastern Women 243 18 BYU (12-1) 18 West Coast Women 203 19 Kentucky (8-4) 21 Southeastern Women 156 20 Notre Dame (11-3) 20 Atlantic Coast Women 148 21 North Carolina (14-1) 19 Atlantic Coast Women 147 22 Colorado (13-0) Pacific 12 Women 118 23 Oklahoma (13-2) 23 Big 12 Women 109 24 South Florida (11-4) 24 American Athletic Women 92 25 Kansas State (13-2) Big 12 Women 83

Others receiving votes:

Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio State 31, Missouri State 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Virginia Tech 3