Women’s Basketball Climbs One Spot To No. 12 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (15-2, 3-1) climbed up one spot to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll despite falling to No. 1 South Carolina last Thursday before bouncing back on the road at Auburn on Sunday.
After battling valiantly against the top-ranked Gamecocks in front of the 15th largest LSU Women’s Basketball crowd in the PMAC ever (9,190) the Tigers showed the ability to bounce back with a dominating, 76-48, win on the road at Auburn Sunday for LSU’s second largest win over Auburn ever.
LSU must protect home court this week as the Tigers will host Missouri on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt at noon on Sunday.
AP Poll – January 10, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (15-1)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|745 (26)
|2
|Stanford (11-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|703
|3
|Louisville (13-1)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|698 (4)
|4
|North Carolina State (14-2)
|5
|Atlantic Coast Women
|655
|5
|Tennessee (15-1)
|7
|Southeastern Women
|613
|6
|Indiana (12-2)
|6
|Big Ten Women
|606
|7
|Arizona (11-1)
|4
|Pacific 12 Women
|561
|8
|Maryland (12-4)
|10
|Big Ten Women
|511
|9
|Iowa State (14-1)
|12
|Big 12 Women
|489
|10
|Connecticut (7-3)
|11
|Big East Women
|476
|11
|Michigan (13-2)
|8
|Big Ten Women
|455
|12
|LSU (15-2)
|13
|Southeastern Women
|403
|13
|Texas (11-2)
|9
|Big 12 Women
|394
|14
|Baylor (10-3)
|14
|Big 12 Women
|364
|15
|Georgia Tech (11-3)
|16
|Atlantic Coast Women
|324
|16
|Duke (11-2)
|17
|Atlantic Coast Women
|275
|17
|Georgia (13-3)
|15
|Southeastern Women
|243
|18
|BYU (12-1)
|18
|West Coast Women
|203
|19
|Kentucky (8-4)
|21
|Southeastern Women
|156
|20
|Notre Dame (11-3)
|20
|Atlantic Coast Women
|148
|21
|North Carolina (14-1)
|19
|Atlantic Coast Women
|147
|22
|Colorado (13-0)
|Pacific 12 Women
|118
|23
|Oklahoma (13-2)
|23
|Big 12 Women
|109
|24
|South Florida (11-4)
|24
|American Athletic Women
|92
|25
|Kansas State (13-2)
|Big 12 Women
|83
Others receiving votes:
Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio State 31, Missouri State 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Virginia Tech 3