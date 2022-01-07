Pleasants Selected to 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team

OKLAHOMA CITY – LSU Softball All-American Taylor Pleasants has been named to the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) World Games roster announced by USA Softball Friday afternoon.

Pleasants looks to add to her USA Softball resume after becoming a Junior Women’s World Cup Gold Medalist and USA Softball International Cup Bronze Medalist in 2019.

“Taylor [Pleasants] is so deserving of this honor,” said head coach Beth Torina. “She embodies all that is right about our game with how she works, competes and acts as a teammate. We are all so proud of this achievement and all that Taylor has already accomplished.”

Looking to build off the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medal finish, the USA Softball WNT 15-player roster along with three replacement athletes will compete at the 2022 World Games July 7-17 in Birmingham, Ala., which will signify the 2022 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.