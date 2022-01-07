LSU Welcomes Businesses to NIL Panel Event on February 2

As the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics in the Name, Image & Likeness era continues to evolve, LSU Athletics invites businesses interested in learning more about the present state and future impact of NIL for a night of education, conversation, and interaction with coaches and administrators at Tiger Stadium on February 2.

The event, NILSU: Geaux Time, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. inside of the South Stadium Club, providing up-to-the-minute and exclusive insight into the NIL era to businesses seeking more information on how to properly engage in deals with LSU student-athletes. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and those interested in attending can RSVP here.

The session will feature a panel of coaches and administrators from LSU, as they discuss how NIL affects their industries – from the day-to-day work on the recruiting trail and in the locker room to the long-term impacts on their respective sports. Topics covered will include best practices for communicating with student-athletes, proper usage of LSU Athletics marks, and education regarding permissible deals, as well as the emergence of NIL collectives across the country and other relevant NIL trends.

In addition to LSU coaches and administrators, the event will also feature experts from Altius Sports Partners, LSU’s NIL advisory partner. Space is limited to those who RSVP.