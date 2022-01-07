LSU Announces Partnership with Speedo USA

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics and Speedo USA, one of the industry leaders in swim gear production, announced an official partnership Friday.

“LSU Swimming & Diving is excited to partner with Speedo,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “As the global leader in swimming apparel, Speedo has had more athletes win Olympic medals and NCAA titles than anyone in the industry.”

Speedo USA will become the exclusive partner for the LSU swimming and diving team, providing two different types of tech suits, the Valor, and the Intent. The Valor is very flexible while the Intent contains compression elements.

Kate Wilton, director of team partnerships at Speedo USA, said it is important to offer two different types of suits to athletes because it allows them to choose what they are comfortable in. Additionally, partnering with LSU at this juncture is an exciting prospect to enter.

“We are so fortunate,” Wilton said. “Speedo is so excited and proud to partner with LSU because of the rich heritage and history. The excitement of Coach Bishop being here and being able to bring LSU to the top of the NCAA.”

“As Tiger Swimming and Diving continues to move up the NCAA rankings and compete for medals on the international stage,” Bishop added, “we welcome having such a great partner with a tradition of excellence that we embrace. Everyone at Speedo has been supportive in outfitting our Tigers in their awesome Purple & Gold apparel. Geaux Tigers!”

About Speedo

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, is passionate about life in and around the water.

From learning to swim to swimming for fitness, its mission is to inspire people to swim, and they aim to do that by encouraging the healthy activity of swimming.

Born in 1928 on and around Bondi, Speedo has natural affinities with the beach and the pool. They provide swimwear and equipment for people of all ages to do a variety of water activities.