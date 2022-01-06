BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU baseball players have received 2022 preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game.

Infielder Jacob Berry was named a first-team All-American, and outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan were voted to the second team. LSU has the most players on Perfect Game’s first and second teams with three; Vanderbilt and Texas each have two.

Berry, who transferred this summer to LSU from Arizona, led the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship.

A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.

Berry earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) last season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

He finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).

2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-America Teams

First Team Hitters

C Daniel Susac, Arizona

1B Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech

3B Austin Knight, Charlotte

SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly

OF Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech

OF Chase DeLauter, James Madison

OF Brock Jones, Stanford

DH Jacob Berry, LSU

UT Paul Skenes, Air Force

First Team Pitchers

SP Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State

SP Parker Messick, Florida State

SP Cam Schlittler, Northeastern

SP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan

SP Carson Whisenhunt, East Carolina

RP Landon Sims, Mississippi State

RP Carson Palmquist, Miami

UT Paul Skenes, Air Force

Second Team Hitters

C Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech

1B Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B Carter Trice, Old Dominion

3B Tyler Locklear, VCU

SS Zach Neto, Campbell

OF Dylan Beavers, California

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF Dylan Crews, LSU

DH Ivan Melendez, Texas

Second Team Pitchers

SP Hunter Barco, Florida

SP Jace Kaminska, Wichita State

SP Pete Hansen, Texas

SP Sam Highfill, North Carolina State

SP Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

RP Devereaux Harrison, Long Beach State

RP Marcus Johnson, Duke

UT Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga