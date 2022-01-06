BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU baseball players have received 2022 preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game.
Infielder Jacob Berry was named a first-team All-American, and outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan were voted to the second team. LSU has the most players on Perfect Game’s first and second teams with three; Vanderbilt and Texas each have two.
Berry, who transferred this summer to LSU from Arizona, led the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship.
A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.
Berry earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.
Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) last season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.
He finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.
Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.
Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.
Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).
2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-America Teams
First Team Hitters
C Daniel Susac, Arizona
1B Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt
2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech
3B Austin Knight, Charlotte
SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly
OF Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech
OF Chase DeLauter, James Madison
OF Brock Jones, Stanford
DH Jacob Berry, LSU
UT Paul Skenes, Air Force
First Team Pitchers
SP Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State
SP Parker Messick, Florida State
SP Cam Schlittler, Northeastern
SP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan
SP Carson Whisenhunt, East Carolina
RP Landon Sims, Mississippi State
RP Carson Palmquist, Miami
UT Paul Skenes, Air Force
Second Team Hitters
C Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech
1B Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B Carter Trice, Old Dominion
3B Tyler Locklear, VCU
SS Zach Neto, Campbell
OF Dylan Beavers, California
OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF Dylan Crews, LSU
DH Ivan Melendez, Texas
Second Team Pitchers
SP Hunter Barco, Florida
SP Jace Kaminska, Wichita State
SP Pete Hansen, Texas
SP Sam Highfill, North Carolina State
SP Blade Tidwell, Tennessee
RP Devereaux Harrison, Long Beach State
RP Marcus Johnson, Duke
UT Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga