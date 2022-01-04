Shop
Women's Basketball

LSU Vaults To No. 16 in Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (14-1, 2-0) moved up to No. 16 in Tuesday’s USA Today Coaches Poll after the Tigers started conference play with ranked wins at Georgia and against Texas A&M last week.

This the second straight week LSU is in the Coaches Poll after making its season debut in it last week at No. 24. The Tigers jumped to No. 13 in Monday’s AP Poll.

The Tigers will host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday at 7 p.m. CT inside the PMAC.

USA Today Coaches Poll – January 4, 2021

1          South Carolina

2          Louisville

3          Stanford

4          NC State

5          Arizona

6          Indiana

7          Michigan

8          Tennessee

9          Maryland

10        Texas

11        Connecticut

12        Iowa State

13        Baylor

14        Georgia

15        North Carolina

16        Louisiana State

17        Georgia Tech

18        Brigham Young

19        Notre Dame

20        Kentucky

21        Iowa

22        Duke

23        Texas A&M

24        South Florida

25        Oklahoma

Dropped Out

No. 25 Ohio St..

Florida Gulf Coast 68; Colorado 56; Ohio St. 31; Nebraska 20; Central Florida 10; Missouri 8; Kansas State 4; Gonzaga 4; Mississippi 3; UCLA 2; Missouri St. 2; Mississippi State 2; Virginia Tech 1; Oregon St. 1; Massachusetts 1.

