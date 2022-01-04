LSU Vaults To No. 16 in Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (14-1, 2-0) moved up to No. 16 in Tuesday’s USA Today Coaches Poll after the Tigers started conference play with ranked wins at Georgia and against Texas A&M last week.

This the second straight week LSU is in the Coaches Poll after making its season debut in it last week at No. 24. The Tigers jumped to No. 13 in Monday’s AP Poll.

The Tigers will host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday at 7 p.m. CT inside the PMAC.

USA Today Coaches Poll – January 4, 2021

1 South Carolina

2 Louisville

3 Stanford

4 NC State

5 Arizona

6 Indiana

7 Michigan

8 Tennessee

9 Maryland

10 Texas

11 Connecticut

12 Iowa State

13 Baylor

14 Georgia

15 North Carolina

16 Louisiana State

17 Georgia Tech

18 Brigham Young

19 Notre Dame

20 Kentucky

21 Iowa

22 Duke

23 Texas A&M

24 South Florida

25 Oklahoma

Dropped Out

No. 25 Ohio St..

Florida Gulf Coast 68; Colorado 56; Ohio St. 31; Nebraska 20; Central Florida 10; Missouri 8; Kansas State 4; Gonzaga 4; Mississippi 3; UCLA 2; Missouri St. 2; Mississippi State 2; Virginia Tech 1; Oregon St. 1; Massachusetts 1.