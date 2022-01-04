LSU Vaults To No. 16 in Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (14-1, 2-0) moved up to No. 16 in Tuesday’s USA Today Coaches Poll after the Tigers started conference play with ranked wins at Georgia and against Texas A&M last week.
This the second straight week LSU is in the Coaches Poll after making its season debut in it last week at No. 24. The Tigers jumped to No. 13 in Monday’s AP Poll.
The Tigers will host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday at 7 p.m. CT inside the PMAC.
USA Today Coaches Poll – January 4, 2021
1 South Carolina
2 Louisville
3 Stanford
4 NC State
5 Arizona
6 Indiana
7 Michigan
8 Tennessee
9 Maryland
10 Texas
11 Connecticut
12 Iowa State
13 Baylor
14 Georgia
15 North Carolina
16 Louisiana State
17 Georgia Tech
18 Brigham Young
19 Notre Dame
20 Kentucky
21 Iowa
22 Duke
23 Texas A&M
24 South Florida
25 Oklahoma
Dropped Out
No. 25 Ohio St..
Florida Gulf Coast 68; Colorado 56; Ohio St. 31; Nebraska 20; Central Florida 10; Missouri 8; Kansas State 4; Gonzaga 4; Mississippi 3; UCLA 2; Missouri St. 2; Mississippi State 2; Virginia Tech 1; Oregon St. 1; Massachusetts 1.