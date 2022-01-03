Men's Tennis Season Opener Canceled

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team has announced that the January 17 season-opener against Tennessee Tech will be canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

LSU has yet to determine if the match will be rescheduled.

The remainder of the Tigers schedule is still intact. The men’s tennis dual season will now begin on Wednesday, January 22, against Incarnate Word.

