LSU Women’s Basketball Springs To No. 13 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team has sprung to No. 13 in Monday’s AP Poll after opening SEC play up with victories at then No. 13 Georgia and at home over No. 23 Texas A&M last week.

The Tigers are 14-1 and have won their past 13 games – the longest win streak since LSU won 14 in a row during the 2007-08 season. LSU was No. 19 in last week’s AP Poll.

LSU has its largest test of the season coming up on Thursday when the Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC. Fans are asked to wear white and there are $1 general admission tickets available for healthcare workers and first responders.

AP Poll – January 3, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 South Carolina (13-1) 1 Southeastern Women 737 (22) 2 Stanford (9-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 694 3 Louisville (12-1) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 691 (5) 4 Arizona (10-0) 4 Pacific 12 Women 660 (3) 5 North Carolina State (12-2) 5 Atlantic Coast Women 636 6 Indiana (11-2) 8 Big Ten Women 578 7 Tennessee (13-1) 7 Southeastern Women 571 8 Michigan (12-1) 9 Big Ten Women 540 9 Texas (10-1) 12 Big 12 Women 483 10 Maryland (10-4) 6 Big Ten Women 478 11 Connecticut (6-3) 11 Big East Women 462 12 Iowa State (12-1) 14 Big 12 Women 429 13 LSU (14-1) 19 Southeastern Women 365 14 Baylor (10-3) 10 Big 12 Women 355 15 Georgia (12-2) 13 Southeastern Women 318 16 Georgia Tech (10-3) 16 Atlantic Coast Women 287 17 Duke (10-2) 15 Atlantic Coast Women 232 18 BYU (10-1) 18 West Coast Women 183 19 North Carolina (13-0) 24 Atlantic Coast Women 162 20 Notre Dame (11-3) 17 Atlantic Coast Women 130 21 Kentucky (7-3) 20 Southeastern Women 122 22 Iowa (7-3) 21 Big Ten Women 119 23 Oklahoma (12-1) Big 12 Women 118 24 South Florida (10-4) 22 American Athletic Women 92 25 Texas A&M (10-3) 23 Southeastern Women 58

Others receiving votes:

Colorado 53, Missouri 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas State 27, Ohio State 24, DePaul 19, Missouri State 10, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5