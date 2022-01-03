LSU Women’s Basketball Springs To No. 13 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team has sprung to No. 13 in Monday’s AP Poll after opening SEC play up with victories at then No. 13 Georgia and at home over No. 23 Texas A&M last week.
The Tigers are 14-1 and have won their past 13 games – the longest win streak since LSU won 14 in a row during the 2007-08 season. LSU was No. 19 in last week’s AP Poll.
LSU has its largest test of the season coming up on Thursday when the Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC. Fans are asked to wear white and there are $1 general admission tickets available for healthcare workers and first responders.
AP Poll – January 3, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (13-1)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|737 (22)
|2
|Stanford (9-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|694
|3
|Louisville (12-1)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|691 (5)
|4
|Arizona (10-0)
|4
|Pacific 12 Women
|660 (3)
|5
|North Carolina State (12-2)
|5
|Atlantic Coast Women
|636
|6
|Indiana (11-2)
|8
|Big Ten Women
|578
|7
|Tennessee (13-1)
|7
|Southeastern Women
|571
|8
|Michigan (12-1)
|9
|Big Ten Women
|540
|9
|Texas (10-1)
|12
|Big 12 Women
|483
|10
|Maryland (10-4)
|6
|Big Ten Women
|478
|11
|Connecticut (6-3)
|11
|Big East Women
|462
|12
|Iowa State (12-1)
|14
|Big 12 Women
|429
|13
|LSU (14-1)
|19
|Southeastern Women
|365
|14
|Baylor (10-3)
|10
|Big 12 Women
|355
|15
|Georgia (12-2)
|13
|Southeastern Women
|318
|16
|Georgia Tech (10-3)
|16
|Atlantic Coast Women
|287
|17
|Duke (10-2)
|15
|Atlantic Coast Women
|232
|18
|BYU (10-1)
|18
|West Coast Women
|183
|19
|North Carolina (13-0)
|24
|Atlantic Coast Women
|162
|20
|Notre Dame (11-3)
|17
|Atlantic Coast Women
|130
|21
|Kentucky (7-3)
|20
|Southeastern Women
|122
|22
|Iowa (7-3)
|21
|Big Ten Women
|119
|23
|Oklahoma (12-1)
|Big 12 Women
|118
|24
|South Florida (10-4)
|22
|American Athletic Women
|92
|25
|Texas A&M (10-3)
|23
|Southeastern Women
|58
Others receiving votes:
Colorado 53, Missouri 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas State 27, Ohio State 24, DePaul 19, Missouri State 10, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5