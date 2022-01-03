Shop
Men's Arctic Camo OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top
LSU Women’s Basketball Springs To No. 13 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team has sprung to No. 13 in Monday’s AP Poll after opening SEC play up with victories at then No. 13 Georgia and at home over No. 23 Texas A&M last week.

The Tigers are 14-1 and have won their past 13 games – the longest win streak since LSU won 14 in a row during the 2007-08 season. LSU was No. 19 in last week’s AP Poll.

LSU has its largest test of the season coming up on Thursday when the Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC. Fans are asked to wear white and there are $1 general admission tickets available for healthcare workers and first responders.

AP Poll – January 3, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 South Carolina (13-1) 1 Southeastern Women 737 (22)
2 Stanford (9-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 694
3 Louisville (12-1) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 691 (5)
4 Arizona (10-0) 4 Pacific 12 Women 660 (3)
5 North Carolina State (12-2) 5 Atlantic Coast Women 636
6 Indiana (11-2) 8 Big Ten Women 578
7 Tennessee (13-1) 7 Southeastern Women 571
8 Michigan (12-1) 9 Big Ten Women 540
9 Texas (10-1) 12 Big 12 Women 483
10 Maryland (10-4) 6 Big Ten Women 478
11 Connecticut (6-3) 11 Big East Women 462
12 Iowa State (12-1) 14 Big 12 Women 429
13 LSU (14-1) 19 Southeastern Women 365
14 Baylor (10-3) 10 Big 12 Women 355
15 Georgia (12-2) 13 Southeastern Women 318
16 Georgia Tech (10-3) 16 Atlantic Coast Women 287
17 Duke (10-2) 15 Atlantic Coast Women 232
18 BYU (10-1) 18 West Coast Women 183
19 North Carolina (13-0) 24 Atlantic Coast Women 162
20 Notre Dame (11-3) 17 Atlantic Coast Women 130
21 Kentucky (7-3) 20 Southeastern Women 122
22 Iowa (7-3) 21 Big Ten Women 119
23 Oklahoma (12-1) Big 12 Women 118
24 South Florida (10-4) 22 American Athletic Women 92
25 Texas A&M (10-3) 23 Southeastern Women 58

Others receiving votes:

Colorado 53, Missouri 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas State 27, Ohio State 24, DePaul 19, Missouri State 10, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5

