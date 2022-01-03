LSU Basketball Goes to No. 21 in National Polls

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 21 in both the Associated Press media poll and the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today sports.

The Tigers are in the poll for the fifth straight week and will play Kentucky, which moved up to No. 16 in AP and No. 13 in the Ferris Mowers poll Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Coach Dale Brown will be honored in court naming ceremonies prior to and at halftime of the game.

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEDIA POLL

Rank/School/Record/Pts/LstWk

1/Baylor (61)/13-0/1525/1

2/Duke/11-1/1447/2

3/Purdue/12-1/1376/3

4/Gonzaga/11-2/1314/4

5/UCLA/8-1/1287/5

6/Kansas/11-1/1237/6

7/USC/12-0/1015/7

8/Arizona/11-1/1013/9

9/Auburn/12-1/976/11

10/Michigan State/12-2/934/10

11/Iowa State/12-1/896/8

12/Houston/12-2/849/12

13/Ohio State/9-2/819/13

14/Texas/11-2/640/17

15/Alabama/10-3/589/19

16/Providence/13-1/560/21

16/Kentucky/11-2/560/18

18/Tennessee/9-3/519/14

19/Villanova/9-4/437/22

20/Colorado State/10-0/386/20

21/LSU/12-1/371/16

22/Xavier/11-2/270/23

23/Wisconsin/10-2/221/24

24/Seton Hall/9-3/174/15

25/Texas Tech/10-2/142/25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2

—

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports

Rank/School/Record/Pts/LstWk

1/Baylor (32)/13-0/800/1

2/Duke/11-1/760/2

3/Purdue/12-1/713/3

4/Gonzaga/11-2/693/4

5/UCLA/8-1/657/5

6/Kansas/11-1/654/6

7/Arizona/11-1/559/7

8/USC/12-0/517/9

9/Auburn/12-1/512/11

10/Michigan State/12-2/507/10

11/Iowa State/12-1/450/8

12/Ohio State/9-2/412/12

13/Kentucky/11-2/344/17

14/Houston/12-2/328/14

15/Villanova/9-4/286/22

16/Texas/11-2/285/18

17/Provident/13-1/284/21

18/Tennessee/9-3/253/15

19/Colorado State/10-0/229/20

20/Alabama/10-3/223/19

21/LSU/12-1/208/16

22/Seton Hall/9-3/160/13

23/Wisconsin/10-2/156/23

24/Xavier/11-2/136/24

25/Texas Tech/10-2/110/25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1.