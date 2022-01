BATON ROUGE – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the West Virginia gymnastics program, the fifth-ranked LSU Gymnastics team will now face Centenary in the season opener on Friday, Jan. 7.

Introductions will begin at 5:45 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, as originally scheduled. The meet will be televised on the SEC Network.

Individual-meet, season tickets and flex mini plans are still available through LSUtix.net.