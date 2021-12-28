Shop
LSU Women’s Basketball Joins Coaches Poll at No. 24

BATON ROUGE – After three weeks of receiving votes in the Coaches Poll, the LSU Women’s Basketball has entered the poll at No. 24 with the SEC season set to begin on Thursday.

The Tigers will enter SEC play ranked in both polls having been in the AP Top-25 the past four weeks. LSU was up to No. 19 in Monday’s latest AP Poll.

Riding an 11-game win streak (the longest since winning 14 straight in 2006-07), LSU will travel to Athens for a matchup against No. 13/12 Georgia Thursday at 6 p.m. CT in Stegeman Coliseum.

LSU will host its SEC home opener on Sunday at 2 p.m. against No. 23/17 Texas A&M.

Coaches Poll – December 28, 2021

Rank    Team  

1          South Carolina

2          Louisville

3          Stanford

4          NC State

5          Arizona

6          Indiana

7          Michigan

8          Maryland

9          Tennessee

10        Baylor

11        Connecticut

12        Georgia

13        Texas

14        Iowa State

15        Notre Dame

16        Georgia Tech

17        Texas A&M

18        North Carolina

19        Brigham Young

20        Kentucky

21        Iowa

22        Duke

23        South Florida

24        Louisiana State

25        Ohio St.

Dropped Out: No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast.

Receiving Votes: Florida Gulf Coast 80; Colorado 55; Oklahoma 50; Nebraska 47; Missouri St. 8; Central Florida 6; UCLA 3; Gonzaga 3; Oregon St. 2; DePaul 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Mississippi 1.

