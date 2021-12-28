LSU Women’s Basketball Joins Coaches Poll at No. 24
BATON ROUGE – After three weeks of receiving votes in the Coaches Poll, the LSU Women’s Basketball has entered the poll at No. 24 with the SEC season set to begin on Thursday.
The Tigers will enter SEC play ranked in both polls having been in the AP Top-25 the past four weeks. LSU was up to No. 19 in Monday’s latest AP Poll.
Riding an 11-game win streak (the longest since winning 14 straight in 2006-07), LSU will travel to Athens for a matchup against No. 13/12 Georgia Thursday at 6 p.m. CT in Stegeman Coliseum.
LSU will host its SEC home opener on Sunday at 2 p.m. against No. 23/17 Texas A&M.
Coaches Poll – December 28, 2021
Rank Team
1 South Carolina
2 Louisville
3 Stanford
4 NC State
5 Arizona
6 Indiana
7 Michigan
8 Maryland
9 Tennessee
10 Baylor
11 Connecticut
12 Georgia
13 Texas
14 Iowa State
15 Notre Dame
16 Georgia Tech
17 Texas A&M
18 North Carolina
19 Brigham Young
20 Kentucky
21 Iowa
22 Duke
23 South Florida
24 Louisiana State
25 Ohio St.
Dropped Out: No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast.
Receiving Votes: Florida Gulf Coast 80; Colorado 55; Oklahoma 50; Nebraska 47; Missouri St. 8; Central Florida 6; UCLA 3; Gonzaga 3; Oregon St. 2; DePaul 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Mississippi 1.