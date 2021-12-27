Shop
Women's Basketball

Women’s Basketball Climbs To No. 19 in AP Poll

LSU Athletic Communications

For Immediate Release – December 27, 2021

 

Women’s Basketball Climbs To No. 19 in AP Poll

 

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team continued to climb the AP Poll on Monday, jumping two spots to the No. 19 ranking.

This marks the fourth consecutive week LSU has been inside the AP Poll. The Tigers are 11-1 and are on a 10-game win streak with one non-conference game remaining tonight at 6 p.m. CT against Samford in the PMAC. Fans can purchase $1 general admission tickets.

LSU’s SEC opener on December 30 will be a Top-20 matchup as the Tigers are set to travel to Athens to take on No. 13 Georgia.

AP Poll- December 27, 2021

1 South Carolina (12-0) 1 Southeastern Women 750 (30)
2 Stanford (8-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 688
3 Louisville (10-1) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 676
4 Arizona (10-0) 4 Pacific 12 Women 671
5 North Carolina State (11-2) 5 Atlantic Coast Women 637
6 Maryland (10-3) 6 Big Ten Women 545
7 Tennessee (10-1) 7 Southeastern Women 534
8 Indiana (10-2) 8 Big Ten Women 525
9 Michigan (11-1) 9 Big Ten Women 517
10 Baylor (9-2) 10 Big 12 Women 485
11 Connecticut (6-3) 11 Big East Women 463
12 Texas (9-1) 12 Big 12 Women 453
13 Georgia (11-1) 13 Southeastern Women 402
14 Iowa State (11-1) 13 Big 12 Women 391
15 Duke (9-1) 16 Atlantic Coast Women 303
16 Georgia Tech (10-2) 17 Atlantic Coast Women 262
17 Notre Dame (11-2) 20 Atlantic Coast Women 197
18 BYU (10-1) 19 West Coast Women 180
19 LSU (11-1) 21 Southeastern Women 170
20 Kentucky (7-3) 22 Southeastern Women 127
21 Iowa (6-3) 15 Big Ten Women 121
22 South Florida (9-4) 18 American Athletic Women 117
23 Texas A&M (10-2) 23 Southeastern Women 103
24 North Carolina (11-0) 25 Atlantic Coast Women 85
25 Ohio State (9-2) 24 Big Ten Women 84

 

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Missouri State 2

