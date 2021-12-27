Women’s Basketball Climbs To No. 19 in AP Poll
LSU Athletic Communications
For Immediate Release – December 27, 2021
Women’s Basketball Climbs To No. 19 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team continued to climb the AP Poll on Monday, jumping two spots to the No. 19 ranking.
This marks the fourth consecutive week LSU has been inside the AP Poll. The Tigers are 11-1 and are on a 10-game win streak with one non-conference game remaining tonight at 6 p.m. CT against Samford in the PMAC. Fans can purchase $1 general admission tickets.
LSU’s SEC opener on December 30 will be a Top-20 matchup as the Tigers are set to travel to Athens to take on No. 13 Georgia.
AP Poll- December 27, 2021
|1
|South Carolina (12-0)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|750 (30)
|2
|Stanford (8-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|688
|3
|Louisville (10-1)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|676
|4
|Arizona (10-0)
|4
|Pacific 12 Women
|671
|5
|North Carolina State (11-2)
|5
|Atlantic Coast Women
|637
|6
|Maryland (10-3)
|6
|Big Ten Women
|545
|7
|Tennessee (10-1)
|7
|Southeastern Women
|534
|8
|Indiana (10-2)
|8
|Big Ten Women
|525
|9
|Michigan (11-1)
|9
|Big Ten Women
|517
|10
|Baylor (9-2)
|10
|Big 12 Women
|485
|11
|Connecticut (6-3)
|11
|Big East Women
|463
|12
|Texas (9-1)
|12
|Big 12 Women
|453
|13
|Georgia (11-1)
|13
|Southeastern Women
|402
|14
|Iowa State (11-1)
|13
|Big 12 Women
|391
|15
|Duke (9-1)
|16
|Atlantic Coast Women
|303
|16
|Georgia Tech (10-2)
|17
|Atlantic Coast Women
|262
|17
|Notre Dame (11-2)
|20
|Atlantic Coast Women
|197
|18
|BYU (10-1)
|19
|West Coast Women
|180
|19
|LSU (11-1)
|21
|Southeastern Women
|170
|20
|Kentucky (7-3)
|22
|Southeastern Women
|127
|21
|Iowa (6-3)
|15
|Big Ten Women
|121
|22
|South Florida (9-4)
|18
|American Athletic Women
|117
|23
|Texas A&M (10-2)
|23
|Southeastern Women
|103
|24
|North Carolina (11-0)
|25
|Atlantic Coast Women
|85
|25
|Ohio State (9-2)
|24
|Big Ten Women
|84
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Missouri State 2